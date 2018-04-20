Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggles continue in Game 4

Matthews continued to struggle Thursday in a 3-1, Game 4 loss to Boston.

Matthews had three shots in 20:52, but couldn't capitalize on the absence of Patrice Bergeron, who had been blanketing the big sophomore center this series. Matthews has just a single goal in four games this postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories