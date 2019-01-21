Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggles very real right now

Matthews has just three assists and a minus-11 rating in his last seven games.

He has also scored just one goal in his last 13 games (dating back to Dec. 22). Coach Mike Babcock continues to shuffle lines in practice and in games to try to spark his young superstar, but to no effect so far. Monday, Babs put Matthews with Mitch Marner at practice, but there's no guarantee that will stick past the end of practice. Matthews will get things going soon and could explode offensively at any given time. Keep putting him out there.