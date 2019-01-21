Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggling recently

Matthews has just three assists and a minus-11 rating in his last seven games.

He has also scored just one goal in his last 13 games (dating back to Dec. 22). Coach Mike Babcock continues to shuffle lines in practice and in games to try to spark his young superstar, but to no effect so far. Matthews was with Mitch Marner at practice Monday, but there's no guarantee that will stick. Nonetheless, Matthews will be fine in due time and should continue to be counted on in fantasy.