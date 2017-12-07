Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Success in shootout
Matthews scored in the shootout Wednesday against the Flames.
His goal wasn't the only one, but it set the tone because he was first out of the gate. Neither Matthews nor his owners will get credit for the snipe, but it was still a welcome sight for Leaf fans.
