Matthews notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Matthews sprung Mitch Marner for a breakaway goal in the first period, and then did work closer to the net to set up Matthew Knies' power-play tally to close the scoring. The 27-year-old Matthews was hot in April with four goals and six helpers over eight contests to close the regular season at a total of 78 points in 67 outings. The superstar center is poised to play on the top line and first power-play unit throughout Toronto's playoff run.