Matthews scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Matthews broke a 1-1 tie at 9:22 of the third period, extending his league lead in goals with his 11th tally of the season. The superstar center is up to 15 points, a plus-6 rating, 52 shots on net and 19 hits through 12 appearances this season. The physical play is a new factor in Matthews' game -- he had just 40 hits to go with 47 goals and 80 points in 70 contests last year, and he's never really come close to averaging a check per game.