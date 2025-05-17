Matthews scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.
Matthews broke a 0-0 deadlock with his tally off a turnover at 6:20 of the third period. This was his first career goal in the second round or later of the playoffs, and it snapped a five-game stretch in which he was limited to three assists. Matthews is at three goals, eight helpers, 45 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 12 postseason contests.
