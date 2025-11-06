Matthews scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Matthews is heating up with three goals and an assist over three outings in November. The 28-year-old had been limited to one helper over the three contests to close out October. He's produced eight goals, 12 points, 57 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 12 hits, six PIM and a plus-10 rating through 14 appearances as the centerpiece of Toronto's offense.