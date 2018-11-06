Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tests out injured shoulder Monday

Matthews (shoulder) was back on the ice ahead of Monday's practice, shooting pucks while being observed by team trainers and Toronto's assistant athletic therapist, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It's been a little over a week since news broke that Matthews would miss at least four weeks total with a shoulder injury that he sustained in an Oct. 27 contest against the Jets, when defenseman Jacob Trouba checked him hard into the boards. As far as we know, he's still on track for a late November return, but Matthews being able to shoot so early in his recovery is obviously a good sign.