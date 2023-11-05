Matthews delivered a hat trick in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.
It's Matthews' third hattie this season, and he now sits on top of the NHL in goals with 11. He did everything in his power to put the listless Leafs on his back and carry them to a win. Matthews is doing what he can to earn his third Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.
