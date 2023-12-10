Matthews scored twice Saturday in a 4-0 win over Nashville.

Matthews jammed a pass from William Nylander in at the left post late in the second period to put the Leafs up 2-0. And he then went five-hole on Kevin Lankinen on the power play at 16:49 of the third to make the score 3-0. Matthews has three two-point games in his last four (four goals, two assists) after putting up just two points in his previous seven games. And he's currently tied at the top of the NHL goal list with 18. This power surge has been great for the Leafs and his fantasy managers.