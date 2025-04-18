Matthews scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win oer Detroit.

He scored for the third straight game (three goals, one assist) to push the Leafs up 1-0 late in the first period, and it was a beauty. Matthews took a pass from Matthew Knies and backhanded the biscuit past a sprawling Cam Talbot. He struggled through injuries this season, but he still finished with 33 goals, 32 assists and 169 shots in 67 games. Matthews finished in a tie with Sidney Crosby for 25th in goals.