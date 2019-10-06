Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-game goal streak

Matthews scored twice in a 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday night.

The big center already has five goals in three games. And a three-game goal streak on the go, too. Matthews has the best snot in the NHL and his release is unbelievingly quick and deceptive. He could flirt with 60 goals in he can stay healthy. You know what to do.

