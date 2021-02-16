Matthews scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators.

His second tally of the night gave the Leafs a seemingly unsurmountable 5-1 lead with less than a minute left in the second period, but the team's offense went cold down the stretch as the Sens staged a stunning comeback. Matthews' point streak now stands at 13 games, a stretch during which the 23-year-old superstar has amassed an incredible 13 goals and 19 points.