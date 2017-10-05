Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-point performance to lead team to win
Matthews scored a goal and added two assists in Toronto's 7-2 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Matthews set up both William Nylander and Patrick Marleau as coach Mike Babcock shuffled lines around to get guys ice time -- the Buds were on the penalty kill eight times. Matthews will continue to see regular time Nylander and should continue to grow his already impressive game.
