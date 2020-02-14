Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tied for league lead in goals
Matthews scored a power-play goal in Toronto's 3-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday.
Matthews' ice time has been creeping up -- he skated 27:05 Thursday night. And that's delivering results -- this was his 41st goal of the season. Matthews has flourished since Mike Babcock disappeared. He'a now tied with David Pastrnak for the NHL goal lead.
