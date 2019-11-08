Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tied for second in league in goals
Matthews scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Vegas.
It was his 13th of the season, which moves him into a tie with the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl for second in league goal scoring. Matthews has never gone more than a game without a point. He's clearly a mandatory activation and on many formats' no-drop list. You know how to address that.
