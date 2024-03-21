Matthews scored two goals and added three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

The 26-year-old center scored his 56th goal of the season just 16 seconds into the first period before potting his 57th midway through the second frame, and all three of his helpers came after that. The five points tied Matthews' single-game career high, and in addition to his league-leading goal total, he's up to 89 points through 67 games, keeping him on pace for his second 100-point campaign. He'll need 13 goals over Toronto's last 14 contests to reach 70, but it's not an impossible task for him -- Matthews scored 13 in 12 during the month of February alone.