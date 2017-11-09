Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Timetable unclear
Coach Mike Babcock indicated after Wednesday's game that he "doesn't have a clue" whether or not Matthews (upper body) will be ready to return for the weekend's contests against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
The 2016 first-overall pick was held out of Wednesday's contest with the ailment and it appears his status is a mystery at the moment. A clearer determination of the young stars' availability should surface as the contest draws closer.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time call Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sports plus-14 rating after two-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Another multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points for rising star•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...