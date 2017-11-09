Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Timetable unclear

Coach Mike Babcock indicated after Wednesday's game that he "doesn't have a clue" whether or not Matthews (upper body) will be ready to return for the weekend's contests against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

The 2016 first-overall pick was held out of Wednesday's contest with the ailment and it appears his status is a mystery at the moment. A clearer determination of the young stars' availability should surface as the contest draws closer.