Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Saturday night.

The goal came on the power play and stood as the game winner, boosting his performance in specialty formats. It was a one-timer from the high-slot off a tidy back pass from Mitch Marner. The Leafs' top line of Matthews, Marner and Joe Thornton tallied seven points on the night and looks like they're really starting to gel. Matthews is going to be in the Rocket Richard hunt all season long. Use him well.