Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Matthews extended his personal goal streak to seven games. He has 12 goals in that span in which he missed one game due to illness. Matthews opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right circle in the first period. He then made it 3-1 with a power-play goal, another one-timer from the same area and again fed by Mitchell Marner. Matthews leads the NHL with 28 goals in 30 games. Is 50-in-50 possible? He's on a 76-goal pace right now and completely shredding opposing netminders.