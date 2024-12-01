Matthews (upper body) had two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning.
He won 16-of-24 face-offs and had two shots in 20:23. And he now has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. Matthews missed nine games due to the injury, but appears no worse for wear. Get him in your lineup.
