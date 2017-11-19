Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two goals in return

Matthews (upper body) scored twice in his return to action Saturday against the Canadiens.

The Leafs won 6-0 and Matthews played 16:54. He looked like he had never missed a game. Matthews now has 12 goals and 21 points in 17 games. Get him back in your lineup STAT.

