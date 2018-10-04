Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two goals opening night

Matthews scored twice Wednesday, including the game winner in overtime, in a 3-2 victory over Montreal.

The first one came on the power play. The winner came on a rip from the slot while four-on-four that beat Carey Price over the blocker. Matthews is incredible. He could score fifty goals AND win a Selke trophy this season. Enjoy the production.

