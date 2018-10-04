Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two goals opening night
Matthews scored twice Wednesday, including the game winner in overtime, in a 3-2 victory over Montreal.
The first one came on the power play. The winner came on a rip from the slot while four-on-four that beat Carey Price over the blocker. Matthews is incredible. He could score fifty goals AND win a Selke trophy this season. Enjoy the production.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Records two points versus Canadiens•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snipes second of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Preseason debut set for Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not forcing issue on contract talks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Says 'no' to Worlds•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggles continue in Game 4•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...