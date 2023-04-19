Matthews had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 loss to the Lightning

Matthews remarkably finished the game with a plus-1 rating, but before you absolve him of blame for this blowout loss at home, consider that Matthews also played 4:54 on a Toronto penalty kill that gave up four goals. The first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has 17 goals and 18 assists through 40 playoff games, but he has yet to win a series in his career, and Matthews will need to play better for Toronto to finally get over the hump for the first time since 2004.