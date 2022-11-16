Matthews collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Both helpers came on Michael Bunting goals in the second period. Matthews hasn't really gone on one of his patented hot streaks yet this season, but the 25-year-old superstar still has seven goals and 17 points through 17 games, and it's only a matter of time before the goals start coming in bunches.
