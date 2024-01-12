Matthews scored two goals in a 4-3 OT loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

He scored twice in a 2:14 span early in the second period. Matthews slid a bandhand under Ilya Sorokin just 26 seconds into the frame, and he then made the score 3-1 at the 2:40 mark, beating Sorokin five-hole on a breakaway. It was Matthews' 70th multigoal game, one behind Darryl Sittler for the most in Maple Leafs history. Matthews continues to lead the NHL in goals with 33 (38 games).