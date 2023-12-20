Matthews scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Matthews was responsible for both Toronto goals Tuesday, tying the game 1-1 in the second period and again at 2-2 in the third. After missing Saturday's contest with an illness, Matthews picked up where he left off, tallying multiple points for the fourth time in five games -- he has nine goals and three assists in that span. The 26-year-old center leads the NHL with 25 goals to go along with 12 assists through 28 games this season.