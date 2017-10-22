Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points for rising star

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist on the power play Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Matthews has only been held off the scoresheet once in eight games; he has 12 points, including seven goals, in that span. His wrist shot is among the best in the league and he plays a power game not unlike the Super Mario Lemieux. Matthews is a beast in every format.

