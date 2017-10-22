Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points for rising star
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist on the power play Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Matthews has only been held off the scoresheet once in eight games; he has 12 points, including seven goals, in that span. His wrist shot is among the best in the league and he plays a power game not unlike the Super Mario Lemieux. Matthews is a beast in every format.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Bounces back after streak ends•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak now at five games and eight points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores late in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores overtime winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-point performance to lead team to win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Five goals this preseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...