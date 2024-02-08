Matthews tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Stars.

Matthews put the Leafs ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal in the second period before adding a second point with an assist on Mitchell Marner's marker in the final frame. The 26-year-old Matthews now has points in eight straight games, totaling eight goals and 13 points in that span. He's up to a league-high 41 goals and 61 points through 48 games this season.