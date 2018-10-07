Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Senators.
Two games, four points. Matthews is off to a hot start, but that's not unexpected. His ascension to stardom continues.
