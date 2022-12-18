Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

He wired four shots and laid two hits, too. Matthews' scoring streak had been snapped at eight games Thursday night against the Rangers. But he still has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his last 10 games. Interestingly, Matthews only has one power-play point in this span, so he has been doing it the hard way.