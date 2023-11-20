Matthews scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

He got Toronto on the board midway through the first period on a pinball goal, as William Nylander's pass attempt caromed off Joel Eriksson Ek's stick, Jonas Brodin's skate and Marc-Andre Fleury's pad before going right to Matthews in front of the net, and he didn't miss. The performance snapped a brief three-game point drought for the 26-year-old superstar, but Matthews still has an NHL-leading 14 goals (tied with Kyle Connor) and seven assists through 17 games, with five of his tallies coming on the power play.