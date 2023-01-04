Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to St. Louis.
He was also one of two Leafs to beat Jordan Binnington in the shootout, only for the Blues to get three pucks past Ilya Samsonov in four rounds. Matthews continues to be a consistent threat for Toronto, failing to find the scoresheet only twice in the last 16 games and delivering 10 goals and 23 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Seven-game, 13-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Six-game, 10-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal streak over•