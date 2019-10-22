Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in OT loss
Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
He also led the Leafs with six shots on net. Matthews potted his eighth goal of the season late in the first period to tie the game at 2-2, then helped set up William Nylander late in the second to give the Leafs their only lead of the game. Matthews is off to a fast start to the season with 11 points in 10 games, and his ability to stay healthy for 80-plus games might be the only thing standing between the 22-year-old and his first 100-point campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Rare assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Becoming NHL's best goal scorer•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-game goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snipes twice in season opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Failed to inform team of incident•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Facing charges in Arizona•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.