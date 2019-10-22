Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in OT loss

Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He also led the Leafs with six shots on net. Matthews potted his eighth goal of the season late in the first period to tie the game at 2-2, then helped set up William Nylander late in the second to give the Leafs their only lead of the game. Matthews is off to a fast start to the season with 11 points in 10 games, and his ability to stay healthy for 80-plus games might be the only thing standing between the 22-year-old and his first 100-point campaign.