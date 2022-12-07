Matthews scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.
Matthews made a brilliant end-to-end rush for the Maple Leafs' second goal and also helped out on a Rasmus Sandin tally. During a five-game point streak, Matthews has four goals and five assists with a plus-8 rating. The superstar center is up to 13 tallies, 30 points, 115 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 outings overall.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal streak over•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps biting Sharks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Starts run with hard wrister•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets 200th even-strength goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets second-period tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Okay to play Saturday•