Matthews scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Matthews made a brilliant end-to-end rush for the Maple Leafs' second goal and also helped out on a Rasmus Sandin tally. During a five-game point streak, Matthews has four goals and five assists with a plus-8 rating. The superstar center is up to 13 tallies, 30 points, 115 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 outings overall.