Matthews scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Matthews set up Morgan Rielly's snipe in the first period, then scored one of his own in the third. The 23-year-old Matthews has multiple points in three of his last five games. He's up to a league-leading 25 goals, 44 points, 144 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 35 contests this year.