Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two power-play points Thursday
Matthews contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.
Matthews got the scoring started just 2:15 into the contest and added a helper on William Nylander's goal to make it 4-3 with 1:31 left in the second. Owners that shied away from using the 2016 first-overall pick after he missed Thursday's morning skate due to a cold are surely regretting it now.
