Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unable to find scoresheet in loss

Matthews fired four shots on goal but failed to find the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The American-born all-star did not have a particularly great outing versus Vancouver, going pointless and also winning just 20 percent of his faceoffs. At 60 points through 53 games, Matthews is averaging more than point-a-game in 2018-19, however, with just two assists in his last five outings, the 21-year-old's production has slowed a bit of late. Matthews will undoubtedly be looking to make an impact in Toronto's next game, that being a road affair in Edmonton versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers. No. 34 has four points in four career contests versus Edmonton.