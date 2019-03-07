Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unable to find scoresheet in loss
Matthews fired four shots on goal but failed to find the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
The American-born all-star did not have a particularly great outing versus Vancouver, going pointless and also winning just 20 percent of his faceoffs. At 60 points through 53 games, Matthews is averaging more than point-a-game in 2018-19, however, with just two assists in his last five outings, the 21-year-old's production has slowed a bit of late. Matthews will undoubtedly be looking to make an impact in Toronto's next game, that being a road affair in Edmonton versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers. No. 34 has four points in four career contests versus Edmonton.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Better than any Leaf in history•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on franchise record•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 10 points in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Banks three points in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...