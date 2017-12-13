Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unavailable against Wild

Matthews (upper body) will not be in action versus Minnesota on Thursday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Matthews will be sidelined for his third consecutive outing due to his upper-body malady. The center had tallied a mere one goal in his previous nine games, although did manage to tally four assists over that stretch. The Leafs were able to ride out the youngster's previous four-game absence, but have struggled for goals (three) with him out of action this time around.