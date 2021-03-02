Matthews (wrist) skated with the first line during Tuesday's practice and is "hopeful" for Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews was a full participant Tuesday. Following practice, he reported that he was making solid progress, and the team believes he has a shot to play Wednesday. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs' training staff will re-evaluate the star sniper Wednesday before making a concrete decision, and he could end up being a game-time call.