Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Under the weather

Matthews missed Thursday's morning skate due to a cold, but will play against Edmonton later in the day, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

While the American dynamo will be in the lineup, it's safe to assume that he'll be operating at less than 100% due to his cold. Matthews is currently riding a three-game point streak, though he's gone five games without putting the puck in the net. Thursday's opponent -- the Oilers -- allow the fifth-most goals in the league (3.20 per game) and will be without No. 1 netminder Cam Talbot (upper body).