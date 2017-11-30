Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Under the weather
Matthews missed Thursday's morning skate due to a cold, but will play against Edmonton later in the day, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
While the American dynamo will be in the lineup, it's safe to assume that he'll be operating at less than 100% due to his cold. Matthews is currently riding a three-game point streak, though he's gone five games without putting the puck in the net. Thursday's opponent -- the Oilers -- allow the fifth-most goals in the league (3.20 per game) and will be without No. 1 netminder Cam Talbot (upper body).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...