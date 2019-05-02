Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Undergoes surgical procedure
Matthew had surgery to remove hardware from a previous surgery, but shouldn't see any impact on his offseason program.
This probably explains why Matthews won't be traveling to Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF World Championship. There is no reason to think this will hamper the world-class center's ability to challenge his career-high 73 points he put up this year in 2019-20.
