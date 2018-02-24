Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Waiting on MRI results
Matthews (upper body) underwent an MRI on Friday to confirm his shoulder injury isn't serious, reports Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.ca.
Results have not been released and won't be, given the Leafs history of locking down injury information. There has been talk that Matthews injury is similar to the one Mitch Marner suffered earlier this season. Marner missed just five games. Matthews is officially out of the lineup for Saturday's game, but if the injury is like Marner's, he could be back by March 10 against the Penguins.
