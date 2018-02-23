Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Wears day-to-day tag
Per head coach Mike Babcock, Matthews (shoulder) is day-to-day and will be out "for a bit", David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.
More information on Matthews status is expected to be available Saturday, but the day-to-day designation signals that it's nothing serious. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs won't rush Matthews back, since they have a 16-point playoff cushion and need him fresh for a Stanley Cup run. In the meantime, William Nylander will center Toronto's top line.
