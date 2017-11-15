Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will be reevaluated Thursday

Matthews (upper body) will meet with team doctors Thursday to determine his status against the Devils, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Fortunately for Leafs fans, the team won all three of its matchups without Matthews in the lineup -- potting 11 goals in those outings. Prior to getting hurt, the Arizona native recorded 19 points, a plus-14 rating and 53 shots on goal in just 16 outings and figures to resume his spot on Toronto's top line once cleared to play.