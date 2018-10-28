Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not play Monday
Matthews will have his injured shoulder examined Monday and will not play Monday night's against the Flames, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said the team should have an update on Matthews after Monday's exam. The earliest he will return is Thursday against the Stars.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Drops off after monstrous start•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Season-long goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: League-leading nine goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Extends streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.