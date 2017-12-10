Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not play Sunday

Matthews (upper body) will not play Sunday versus the Oilers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The hockey world very much wanted to be treated to a matchup featuring Matthews and fellow wunderkind Connor McDavid. The prized centerman, who joined forces with McDavid as representatives of Team North America in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, registered a power-play goal and another man-advantage assist in the last meeting between these two teams Nov. 30, only to drop goose eggs in three straight games leading up to Saturday's contest. However, he collided with teammate Morgan Rielly in Friday night's game against the Penguins, and reportedly didn't come out for warmups ahead of this next match. Josh Leivo reportedly will tag into the lineup instead. Matthews' next chance to play will come Tuesday in Philadelphia.