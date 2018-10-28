Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not return

Matthews (shoulder) will not return to Saturday's game against the Jets.

Matthews was on the receiving end of a hard Jacob Trouba check in the second period and was sent to the locker room after a brief stay on the bench. Matthews missed 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury and has a history of injuries there, dating back to high school. We should see an update before Monday's game against Calgary.

