Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not return
Matthews (shoulder) will not return to Saturday's game against the Jets.
Matthews was on the receiving end of a hard Jacob Trouba check in the second period and was sent to the locker room after a brief stay on the bench. Matthews missed 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury and has a history of injuries there, dating back to high school. We should see an update before Monday's game against Calgary.
