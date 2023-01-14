Matthews (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus Boston, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Matthews confirmed he will play Saturday and while he would not go into details about his injury, he said that "it's something I'm going to have to stay on top of." Matthews has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season and had a five-game points streak before his injury.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Partaking in full practice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not playing Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time call against Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets 20th goal of 2022-23•